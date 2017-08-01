Isaiah Thomas Takes ‘Brink’s Truck’ Comment To Next Level With Sandals

Isaiah Thomas is pretty serious about this whole “Brink’s truck” thing.
The Celtics guard, who will be a free agent next summer, made headlines in July by saying Boston’s ‘got to bring the Brink’s truck out’ in order to sign him. Those remarks came roughly a year after he first referenced the heavily armored, money-transporting vehicles.
Well, judging by his new sandals, Thomas wasn’t joking when he made those comments.
Say what you want about sandals, but those things are pretty awesome.
Thomas’ chances of playing his way into the deal he wants recently received a boost, as he reportedly won’t need surgery on his injured hip.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
