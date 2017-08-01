Isaiah Thomas Takes ‘Brink’s Truck’ Comment To Next Level With Sandals

Isaiah Thomas is pretty serious about this whole “Brink’s truck” thing.

The Celtics guard, who will be a free agent next summer, made headlines in July by saying Boston’s ‘got to bring the Brink’s truck out’ in order to sign him. Those remarks came roughly a year after he first referenced the heavily armored, money-transporting vehicles.

Well, judging by his new sandals, Thomas wasn’t joking when he made those comments.

Isaiah Thomas has a Brinks truck on his sandals 💵💵😂😂 📷: @Isaiah_Thomas pic.twitter.com/hct02TfBan — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) July 31, 2017

Say what you want about sandals, but those things are pretty awesome.

Thomas’ chances of playing his way into the deal he wants recently received a boost, as he reportedly won’t need surgery on his injured hip.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images