Jackie Bradley Jr. Explains How He Made Ridiculous Catch In Loss Vs. Yankees

Jackie Bradley Jr. has made countless memorable catches this season for the Boston Red Sox.

And he was at it again Saturday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox trailed the New York Yankees by three runs in the fourth inning, and it looked like they were going to add to the lead when Tyler Austin sent a shot to dead center field. The rocket appeared to be ticketed for extra bases, but Bradley glided back and snatched the ball with an outstanding leaping catch.

To hear Bradley break down the catch, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images