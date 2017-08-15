Jaguars, Buccaneers Trade Blows In Multiple Fights During Joint Practice

Tempers flared Tuesday during a joint practice between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Throughout the practice session, “several skirmishes” broke out between the two teams, according to ESPN. Perhaps the most heated exchange involved Jags wideout Arrelious Benn, a former Buc, who actually threw a punch at Tampa Bay linebacker Ardarius Glanton.

Watch the ensuing scuffle in the video below:

Former #Buc Arrelius Benn getting into it with #Bucs LB Ardarius Glanton. Teams had to be separated. Third scuffle of the day. pic.twitter.com/wMhHilU37C — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 15, 2017

So what caused Benn and Glanton to get so upset?

“Two grown men, two football players that (were) chippy, competing,” Bucks right tackle Demar Dotson told ESPN. “I don’t think it’s nothing serious. Anytime you get two grown men fighting, competing out here, hitting with pads, we’re tired — we’re all tired — we’re hurting, we’re a little on-edge. So they probably got called out just like we got called out. Everybody came trying to prove a point.”

Of course, preseason fights are nothing new. It sometimes even happens between players on the same team.