Jaguars Fan Wears Colin Kaepernick Jersey, As Blake Bortles’ Loses Grip On QB Job

One Jacksonville Jaguars fan is certain Colin Kaepernick can improve the team.

A Jags fan wore a customized Kaepernick Jaguars jersey to Jacksonville’s preseason Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday at EverBank Field. Twitter user @kublock shared a photo of the fan’s Kaepernick jersey on Twitter.

The appearance of Kaepernick’s jersey at EverBank Field came just before Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Blake Bortles had lost his grip on the starting quarterback job amid a poor preseason. Having completed 11 of 18 passes for 81 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in two preseason games, Bortles now must compete with Chad Henne to be the Jags’ Week 1 starter.

“I’m looking for someone that’s going to lead this offense,” Marrone said in a postgame press conference. “I’m not happy with the performance today. I’m not going to sit here and B.S. anyone. Everyone saw it out there. Whatever you want to call it, I’m still trying to evaluate who the best person is at that position.”

Bortles, Jacksonville’s starting QB over the last three seasons, now must fight for his future with the team as well as a place in the heart of at least one fan, who’s ready to welcome Kaepernick to Florida.