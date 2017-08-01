Jason Whitlock Has Ridiculous Take About Odell Beckham Jr.’s Hair

Odell Beckham Jr. is a star in one of the biggest sports markets in the country, but Jason Whitlock apparently hasn’t noticed that.

The “Speak for Yourself” host engaged in a debate about the New York Giants wide receiver’s reported contract demands, and he had a rather interesting theory about Beckham’s fame. When co-host Colin Cowherd said Beckham would deserve a pay raise based on what he means to New York in general, Whitlock argued that no one would even know who Beckham is if he wasn’t blond.

Seriously.

“You’ve fallen for the okey-doke,” Whitlock said. “Odell Beckham Jr. is the most overhyped, overrated — and he is a great player but he is overrated. You put him and Carmelo Anthony in the same room and watch what happens. It isn’t even close. If Odell — if not for the blond hair, people wouldn’t even know who the hell Odell Beckham Jr. is.”

"Odell Beckham Jr. is the most overhyped, overrated player in the NFL." —@WhitlockJason and @RayLewis debate pic.twitter.com/OL5iTnnv01 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 31, 2017

Even if Whitlock missed the one-handed catch that put Beckham on the map or his feud with Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman or his Miami boat trip before the 2016 playoffs, he’d still be wrong. Beckham was third in receiving yards last season with 1,367, fifth in yards per game with 85.4 and had the third-most touchdowns with 10, so it’s hard to say he wouldn’t be making headlines if it weren’t for, well, his head.

But, who knows? Maybe when the blond trend fades away, Beckham will, too. Either that or he’ll be one of the highest paid players by then. Our money is on the latter.

