Jerry Remy Eyeing Opening Day 2018 Return To Broadcasting Booth

The longtime NESN broadcaster was honored before the Boston Red Sox’s 5-1 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday at Fenway Park. But Remy, who has been out of the booth since June as he battles lung cancer, is planning to be back in the booth on Opening Day of next season.

“I’m very confident,” Remy said, per WEEI. “Today, I had my doctors on the field and have so much trust and belief in them that I’m totally confident that I’m going to beat it and we’re going to start chemotherapy on Tuesday and it’s going to be a process that’s going to last about three months and I’m lucky forward to starting, but I am because I want to get it by me and I want to get moving on with my life. My goal obviously is I’m done for this year but I want to be back here next year on Opening Day.”

The Red Sox celebrated Remy’s 30 years in the booth Sunday, but the former Red Sox second baseman hasn’t watched a game since he took his leave of absence.

“It’s interesting, I’ve not watched a pitch since the day I got operated on, which was in June, and it’s not because I lost interest, it’s just because I feel guilty when I’m not here doing my job,” Remy said. “So I kind of follow it through my phone, check the final scores, check the box scores, read you, and that’s how I’ve been following the club. I know one thing, they’ve had pretty exciting wins. It’s kind of got the makings of something big could happen here.”

As Remy prepares to begin chemotherapy Tuesday, he says he’s been feeling better of late.

“Actually the last couple weeks pretty good,” Remy said. “The first four weeks after the surgery, five weeks, I was feeling lousy. It was pretty serious surgery and I really started to turn a corner a couple of weeks ago. That’s one of the reasons they held off with chemotherapy because they wanted to give me a few more weeks to try to get a little bit stronger. So that’s what I’ve done. I feel much, much better now than I did a couple of weeks ago so it’s a challenge in my life. My life has been full of challenges. I fully expect to beat this again and hopefully, this treatment will wash it away for good because I’m tired of it, really tired of it. And I just want to go back to work.”

Everyone in Red Sox Nation can’t wait to see Remy back in the booth in 2018.

