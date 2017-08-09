Jerry Remy Updates Red Sox Fans On Status Of Lung Cancer Treatments

Jerry Remy has an update on the status of his health.

The NESN Boston Red Sox announcer has been sidelined since June 12 as he goes through lung cancer treatments. After undergoing surgery shortly after his diagnosis, Remy tweeted Wednesday that he will begin chemotherapy at the end of August.

“I’m still recovering from the lung cancer surgery I had back in June and will soon enter the next stage of my cancer treatment,” Remy said in a statement. “I’ve met with my doctors and I’ll start receiving chemotherapy treatments late this month. I have some difficult challenges in front of me, but I plan to keep fighting this thing. I’d like to thank everybody for their many thoughts and prayers and continued support.”

Remy has been the Red Sox’s color analyst for NESN since 1988. He was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2008.