Jets’ Quincy Enunwa Reportedly Out For 2017 Season With Neck Injury

The New York Jets might be a lock for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Quincy Enunwa, who’s projected to be the Jets’ No. 1 wide receiver, was placed on injured reserved Monday with a neck injury, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Furthermore, Enunwa, who suffered the injury Saturday during a practice at MetLife Stadium, will miss the entire 2017 season, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The news isn’t all that surprising given the details surrounding the injury.

During 7-on-7 drills, Enunwa dropped a pass from quarterback Christian Hackenburg and fell to the ground face-first despite being untouched, according to WCBS-TV.

There already wasn’t much hope for the Jets heading into the 2017 season, but losing Enunwa just might be the nail in their coffin. Perhaps this news finally will convince Leonard Williams that the Jets aren’t going to win the Super Bowl anytime soon.

