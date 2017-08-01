Jimmy Garoppolo Recalls Bizarre Instagram Hack: ‘I Thought I Was Traded’

We spent most of the NFL offseason wondering whether Jimmy Garoppolo would be traded. And for a few brief hours in the early morning of March 10, it appeared he had been.

One day after the NFL league year opened, a photo appeared on Garoppolo’s Instagram account with the caption “So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.” The 25-year-old quarterback had finally been dealt. Or had he?

Alas, he had not. Within hours, it became clear Garoppolo’s account had been hacked and he had not, in fact, been traded.

Speaking with Albert Breer of The MMQB last week at Patriots training camp, Garoppolo recalled waking up that morning confused by the flood of messages he had received overnight.

“I had 50 text messages,” Garoppolo told Breer. “I thought I was traded. So yeah, it was shocking. … My agent was calling. It was 7:30 in the morning. Woke up. Didn’t know what was going on. He was asking me if I did it. And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ We took care of it, changed the password and everything. We’ve got some more security on it now.”

Barring any truly stunning developments, Garoppolo once again will be Tom Brady’s backup this season, the same role he’s held since his rookie year in 2014. Brady will turn 40 on Thursday but has shown no signs of slowing down, putting Garoppolo in an unfortunate position.

“I wouldn’t say frustrated is the word,” Garoppolo told Breer. “I’m happy. I think everything that happens, happens for a reason. I’m happy being here, I’ve gotten two Super Bowl rings. So I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated. Eager to play is probably a better way to put it. I’m just not used to being a backup. I want to be a starter, and compete to be a starter. That’s how I look at it.”

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images