Red Sox’s Joe Kelly, Carson Smith Should Help Bolster Boston’s Bullpen

The Boston Red Sox bolstered their bullpen with the acquisition of Addison Reed, and it should become even stronger as two of Boston’s relievers make their way back from injury.

Joe Kelly, who’s been on the 10-day disabled list since the Major League Baseball All-Star break, could return for the back end of the Red Sox’s weekend series against the Chicago White Sox. Carson Smith, on the other hand, is set to start his rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Saturday.

Prior to Thursday’s game, NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley broke down how the return of Kelly and Smith would impact Boston’s bullpen, and you can hear what they had to say in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images