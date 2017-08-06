Joe Kelly Excited To Rejoin Red Sox’s Dominant Bullpen After DL Stint

The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen got a little stronger Saturday when they activated Joe Kelly from the 10-day disabled list.

Kelly, who had been on the DL with a left hamstring strain, went 3-1 with a 1.49 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in 34 outings for the Red Sox during the first half of the season.

The Red Sox’s right-hander will join a bullpen that boasts the third best ERA in Major League Baseball and has been dominant of late with the addition of Addison Reed.

