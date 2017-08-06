Joe Kelly Gives Red Sox’s Bullpen ‘Game Of Thrones’ Makeover On Twitter

The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen has been almost unhittable lately.

The bullpen currently owns the third best ERA in Major League Baseball and has been a huge reason why the Red Sox are 10-3 in extra-inning games.

Since their effort has been nothing short of heroic, Joe Kelly, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday’s game, decided to give his bullpen mates a little makeover on social media.

Kelly, like a lot of people, is a huge fan of the HBO hit series “Game of Thrones,” so he decided to super-impose his teammate’s pictures onto the show’s characters.

Take a look at the Red Sox’s knights of summer.

Well done, Joe.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images