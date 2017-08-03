Joe Kelly Works Perfect 1-2-3 Inning In Rehab Outing For Triple-A Pawtucket

The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen could be getting a much-need reinforcement soon.

The Red Sox acquired right-hander Addison Reed at the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline Monday, and while Reed currently is serving as the Sox’s set-up man, Boston’s other set-up man could be back with the big league club this weekend.

Joe Kelly, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since the MLB All-Star break, pitched a rehab outing Wednesday for Triple-A Pawtucket. And if his outing is any indication, he’s ready to return.

Kelly tossed a 1-2-3 inning on eight pitches, including this strikeout to end the inning.

Joe Kelly caps a 1-2-3 rehab inning with this strikeout on a 96 MPH fastball! 8 pitches, 6 strikes, 5 fastballs (94, 95, 95, 95, 96) pic.twitter.com/lvRWqtkf2L — PawSox (@PawSox) August 3, 2017

Red Sox manager John Farrell noted before Tuesday’s game that Kelly could be back for Boston’s weekend series against the Chicago White Sox if the rehab outing went well.

Boston’s bullpen slowly is getting healthy, and that’s bad news for the rest of the American League.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images