Joey Gallo’s Deep Home Run Certainly Went Farther Than 465 Feet, Right?

It was a night of surprising and dramatic home runs Tuesday night in Major League Baseball, but no one’s round-tripper was more impressive than Joey Gallo’s.

The Texas Rangers third baseman doesn’t make a ton of contact, but when he does, the ball usually goes a very, very long way.

Just ask Seattle Mariners pitcher Erasmo Ramirez.

Gallo absolutely lost an offering from Ramirez, hitting it to very deep center field up over the grass hill in Arlington and onto the roof of whatever it is out there.

The Rangers have had some big-time sluggers over the year, and with that Texas heat, the ball travels pretty well. Yet, we’re hard-pressed to remember anyone hitting the ball up there.

Supposedly, according to Statcast, Gallo hit that ball 456 feet with an absurd 112.9-mph exit velocity. If we’re being honest, 456 feet seems like a slight undersell.

And then for good measure, Gallo did it again two innings later, although “only” hitting this one 409 feet.

And just because, here’s Gallo hitting a ball off the roof in right field during batting practice last week.

Gallo now has 27 home runs on the season, which is almost half of his total hits (59) in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images