Joey Logano Excited To Play With ‘All Of The Toys’ Once Son Is Born

Joey Logano currently has a lot going on both professionally and personally, as he is trying to make the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and preparing for the arrival of his first child. Although there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding what lies ahead, the Team Penske driver seemingly has figured out the thing he’s most looking forward to about being a father: “all of the toys.”

Logano and his wife, Brittany, recently completed their baby registry and, unlike their gender reveal, which was right in the NASCAR driver’s wheelhouse, he said it was “way harder” than he was expecting, according to For The Win.

What we think he really meant, though, was that he realized it will be “way harder” to stay focused after his son is born, thanks to all the toys that will be lying around.

“They gave us two scanners, and I was over in the corner scanning all the toys. I’m like, ‘Oh cool, a dump truck! Yeah, he needs a dump truck!’ ” Logano said, via For The Win. “And she’s over there figuring out the bottles, and I was like, ‘Maybe I should go back over there.’ ”

The 23-year-old racer told reporters Friday “I don’t have anything figured out,” as this will be his first child. But luckily for Joey and Brittany, his fellow Penske driver Brad Keselowski is six years his senior, and has been through this before.

“I’m reading this book the Brad bought me called ‘Dude, You’re Gonna Be a Dad!’ And it’s actually been pretty accurate so far,” Logano said. “It kind of takes you through the pregnancy stages of what your wife’s going through, and that’s been pretty accurate as I was reading it. But as far as the baby part — I haven’t gotten to that part of the book.”

