The Boston Red Sox have been on a roll lately, and a lot of that has to do with their attention to detail.

The Red Sox won their fifth straight game Saturday when they defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-1 at Fenway Park.

While the Sox launched two home runs in the win, manager John Farrell lauded their ability to execute the little things.

To hear Farrell’s postgame comments, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.