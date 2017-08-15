John Farrell Breaks Down Addison Reed’s Struggles Since Joining Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox acquired Addison Reed at the Major League Baseball trade deadline to bolster the back end of their bullpen, but the right-hander hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype.

In 4 1/3 innings since joining the Red Sox, Reed has allowed five runs on four hits with two walks. Boston manager John Farrell knows what Reed is capable of, though, and believes the reliever still is getting acclimated to a new setting.

To hear Farrell break down Reed’s struggles and transition to the Sox, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images