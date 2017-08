The Boston Red Sox had a good chance to beat the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on Monday night, but the bullpen was unable to hold a 4-3 lead.

The Indians ultimately won 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth after Boston’s bullpen gave up two runs and three hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Hear Red Sox manager John Farrell discuss the bullpen in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.