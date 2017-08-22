John Farrell Hopes Matt Barnes’ Trip To Disabled List Will Be Quick

Matt Barnes has been going through a rough stretch on the mound recently, and it appears that could be due to a lower-back issue.

The Boston Red Sox placed the right-hander on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, just one day after Barnes failed to record an out during an eighth-inning meltdown against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Manager John Farrell said Barnes’ back has been bothering him for quite some time, but he hopes the trip to the DL is a quick one.

To hear Farrell discuss Barnes’ injury, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images