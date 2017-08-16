John Farrell Praises ‘Presence Of Mind’ Of Rafael Devers On Triple Play

The Boston Red Sox completed a rare triple play in Tuesday night’s 10-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park, and it all started with rookie Rafael Devers.

The 20-year-old third baseman immediately recognized the situation, quickly stepped on third base, and fired to second to continue the play.

John Farrell praised Devers’ “presence of mind” on the play, and you can check out the Sox manager’s full comments in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.