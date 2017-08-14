Jordan Matthews Suffers Sternum Fracture In First Practice With Bills

The Buffalo Bills’ flurry of moves Friday could position them better for the future. Which is good, because the present doesn’t look too bright.

Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who joined Buffalo this weekend via a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, sustained a chest injury Sunday during his first practice with the team. Matthews finished practice but was evaluated by trainers after the session, and on Monday, the Bills revealed he suffered a chip fracture in his sternum.

Injury Update: Jordan Mathews has a chip fracture in his sternum and will be listed as week to week. #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/GDuqXm2sHG — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 14, 2017

That’s a pretty rough development for the Bills, who already were relatively thin at wide receiver before they traded star wideout Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams. The club also brought in 36-year-old veteran Anquan Boldin to bolster that depth, but enter the 2017 season with just one receiver (Robert Woods) who tallied more than 600 receiving yards in 2016.

While Matthews’ injury doesn’t sound season-threatening, he will miss significant time, and Buffalo fans didn’t take the news too well.

We have good news for depressed Bills fans, though: Their team still should be better than the New York Jets.

