Josh Jackson Doesn’t Think Cavs Star Kyrie Irving Will Be Traded To Suns

Kyrie Irving might still be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers before the 2017-18 NBA season begins in October, but it doesn’t sound like a deal with the Phoenix Suns is going to happen.

“I think if that was going to happen, it would have happened by now,” Suns rookie forward Josh Jackson said during a recent radio interview on Sirius XM NBA.

Jackson was selected by the Suns with the No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft. He is projected to be the best player in the class by some draft experts, and figures to be an important part of Phoenix’s ongoing rebuild.

The Suns have the assets needed to make a deal for an elite point guard like Irving. Jackson probably is the team’s most valuable trade chip, and Cavs superstar LeBron James reportedly has inquired about Jackson’s availability.

But it doesn’t make too much sense for the Suns to give up on such a talented two-way prospect in a deal for Irving when Phoenix, even with Irving, won’t be a real contender in the Western Conference. Irving also is signed for just two more seasons, whereas Jackson is under team control for at least four years.

It doesn’t hurt the Cavs to ask for Jackson, though. He’s exactly the type of player Cleveland needs to defend the highly skilled wing players on the Golden State Warriors.

