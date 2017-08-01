Juilan Edelman, Stephon Gilmore Ejected From Patriots Practice For Fighting

FOXBORO, Mass. — If you fight, you leave. Those are the rules of New England Patriots training camp practices, and wide receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore found out the hard way.

Edelman took exception to being held by Gilmore on a target from Jacoby Brissett and got in his face. Gilmore shoved Edelman, and the wideout threw his new teammate to the ground. The two players had to be separated after ripping off each others’ helmets. No punches were thrown, but both players were kicked off the field by coaches, as is standard protocol for fighting at Patriots practices.

It seems the humid weather and a rise in temperature following a day off from camp also raised tempers. Tight end Dwayne Allen and defensive end Caleb Kidder also got into a scrap during pass rush drills.

