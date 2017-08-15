Julian Edelman Explains Appeal Of Patriots’ ‘Field Trip’ To Texans Practice

The New England Patriots practiced away from the familiar surroundings of Foxboro, Mass., on Tuesday for the first time this summer.

After hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium last week for a series of joint practices and one preseason game, the Patriots made the trek to Sulphur Springs, W.Va., where they linked up with the Houston Texans. The teams will practice twice together at The Greenbrier resort before traveling to Houston for preseason game No. 2 on Saturday night.

Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s joint practice, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said he’s enjoying the change of scenery.

“You have an opportunity to get out of training camp,” Edelman said. “It’s almost like when you’re in school and you go on a field trip. You may be learning things, but it’s, like, 10 times better than being in class. That’s the same thing with joint practices. You get to go out, you get to hit someone new, you get to use your techniques that you’ve been working (on) against guys for so long against someone new and see how they stack up.

“Against a team like (the Texans), with how well-coached they are, the talented players that they have, that’s definitely great for our team.”

Patriots training camp began nearly three weeks ago, and Edelman said he and his teammates definitely have grown a bit tired of battling against each other day in and day out. He called it “the brother syndrome.”

“You go out and your mom’s not around, you’re with your brother, and all day you guys hang out, and you guys just end up beating each other up,” the veteran wideout told reporters. “When you get to go out and play with someone else, it’s a little different. You get to have fun and you take pride on that, and you’re actually closer with your brother, who is there with you, and you work harder together as a family.

“That’s what the great thing about coming out here to West Virginia really is. We get to see and develop the development of our team away from home. There’s nothing really out here other than beautiful hillsides, this beautiful facility that we get to be on. You get a sense of bonding, and you get to learn each other. It’s a cool experience, and I look forward to taking advantage of it (Wednesday) and having another practice.”

The Patriots previously traveled to The Greenbrier before the 2015 season to practice with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints and Chicago Bears both visited Foxboro for joint practices last summer.

