Julian Edelman Looks Tickled By Tom Brady’s Weird Sideline Warmup Routine

by on Fri, Aug 11, 2017 at 3:32PM
They didn’t play a single down, but Tom Brady and Julian Edelman still were responsibly for the biggest highlight from the New England Patriots’ preseason opener.

At one point during Thursday night’s game between the Pats and Jacksonville Jaguars, cameras caught Brady going through a fairly intense warmup routine on the sidelines. It’s hard to tell whether “TB12” was just messing around, but he certainly amused his biggest fan, wide receiver Julian Edelman.

This isn’t particularly surprising, as Edelman’s child-like fondness for Brady is well-documented at this point.

While Edelman was quite tickled with Brady’s shenanigans, fellow wideout Danny Amendola looked pretty indifferent to the whole thing.

Of course, acting like a total weirdo on the sidelines is nothing new for the five-time Super Bowl champion.

