Julian Edelman Shares Funny (?) Video For Tom Brady’s 40th Birthday

by on Thu, Aug 3, 2017 at 11:47AM
As one of Tom Brady’s best friends, Julian Edelman sometimes must tell the New England Patriots quarterback things he doesn’t want to hear.

Such as: You are getting old, Mr. Brady.

To celebrate “TB12’s” 40th birthday, Edelman shared a video that’s probably meant to be funny. But it also could be seen as just a little creepy and, from Brady’s perspective, a tad insulting. Watch it below:

As great as Neil Young’s “Old Man” is, it’s probably the last thing someone wants to hear when they hit the big 4-0. But, given Edelman’s unwavering worship and emulation of Brady, it’s kind of perfect.

Still, as Brady has said countless times, the twilight of his legendary career might be years away.

