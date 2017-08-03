Julian Edelman Shares Funny (?) Video For Tom Brady’s 40th Birthday

As one of Tom Brady’s best friends, Julian Edelman sometimes must tell the New England Patriots quarterback things he doesn’t want to hear.

Such as: You are getting old, Mr. Brady.

To celebrate “TB12’s” 40th birthday, Edelman shared a video that’s probably meant to be funny. But it also could be seen as just a little creepy and, from Brady’s perspective, a tad insulting. Watch it below:

best is yet to come buddy, happy birthday #TB40 pic.twitter.com/Z1p3kcQWOQ — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 3, 2017

As great as Neil Young’s “Old Man” is, it’s probably the last thing someone wants to hear when they hit the big 4-0. But, given Edelman’s unwavering worship and emulation of Brady, it’s kind of perfect.

Still, as Brady has said countless times, the twilight of his legendary career might be years away.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images