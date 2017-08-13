Justin Thomas Had Awesome Reaction To Lucky Birdie During PGA Championship Win

Justin Thomas joined an exclusive club Sunday when he won his first major championship.

Thomas fired a final-round 3-under-par 68 to win the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. And during his championship-winning final round, the 24-year-old golf star got some help from the golf gods on the 10th hole.

Thomas entered the back nine Sunday just one shot off the lead, but he pulled his drive left into the trees. Luckily for Thomas, the ball ricocheted off a tree and back into the fairway. His approach shot barely missed a bunker, and it appeared as though his birdie putt would hang on the lip of the cup.

But, after 12 seconds, it finally dropped.

And Thomas joined his good friend, Jordan Spieth, with a brilliant reaction to what would be the defining moment of his victory.

And then he channeled Michael Jordan with a little shrug.

Spieth, of course, had a great reaction when he drilled a 50-foot birdie putt during the final round of his 2017 British Open victory.

