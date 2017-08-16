Kevin Durant Rips ‘Bum Ass’ ESPN’s Fantasy Football Auction Draft

Did ESPN just lose another fan in Kevin Durant?
The Golden State Warriors superstar used Twitter on Tuesday to blast the sports network’s fantasy football auction-draft segment. Many have criticized the segment, which brought back images of slave auctions in the United States, since it included black athletes being sold to white male bidders.
ESPN apologized for the segment Tuesday, according to CNN.
“Auction drafts are a common part of fantasy football, and ESPN’s segments replicated an auction draft with a diverse slate of top professional football players,” the network statement said in a statement. “Without that context, we understand the optics could be portrayed as offensive, and we apologize.”
ESPN’s timing of the auction-draft segment also has drawn rebukes, as it aired in the aftermath of last weekend’s deadly “Unite the Right” rallies in Charlottesville, Va.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
