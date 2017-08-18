Kevin Durant: ‘Until We Get (Donald Trump) Out Of Here, We Won’t See Any Progress’

Kevin Durant has strong feelings about the way the United States of America is headed under President Donald Trump, and he isn’t afraid to make them public.

The Golden State Warriors superstar made headlines Thursday when he said he wouldn’t attend the White House if the ‘Dubs are invited for winning the 2017 NBA Finals. But that wasn’t the only thing Durant said in a revealing interview with ESPN’s Chris Haynes in the wake of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., and Trump’s controversial response to it.

“He’s definitely driving it,” Durant said of Trump’s role in racial tensions in the U.S. “I feel ever since he’s got into office, or since he ran for the presidency, our country has been so divided, and it’s not a coincidence. When (Barack) Obama was in office, things were looking up. We had so much hope in our communities where I come from because we had a black president, and that was a first.

“So to see that and to be where we are now, it just felt like we took a turn for the worse, man. It all comes from who is in the administration. It comes from the top. Leadership trickles down to the rest of us. So, you know, if we have someone in office that doesn’t care about all people, then we won’t go anywhere as a country. In my opinion, until we get him out of here, we won’t see any progress.”

Those are some powerful words from one of the best basketball players on the planet.

