Kiara Deegan Can’t Wait For Her Next Trip To The Jimmy Fund Clinic

Every year, the Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation changes countless lives by raising money to support adult and pediatric cancer care and research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Leading up to this year’s telethon, which takes places on Aug. 15 and 16, NESN will be airing features to share the amazing stories of some of the people whose lives have been changed by the incredible work done by Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.

During Thursday’s edition of “Red Sox First Pitch,” NESN’s Emerson Lotzia caught up with 7-year-old Kiara Deegan and her family. When Kiara was 2, she was diagnosed with optive pathway glioma, or in layman’s terms, an inoperable brain tumor that grows along the optic nerve.

In order to save Kiara’s eyesight, she’s undergone chemotherapy in order to shrink the tumor. And while it’s tough for anyone to fight this battle, the Jimmy Fund has provided a ray of hope for the Deegans. Kiara can’t wait for her next trip to the Jimmy Fund Clinic, where everyone views her as a superstar.

Hear Kiara’s incredible story in the video above.