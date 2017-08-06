Kristen Collins Beat Breast Cancer With Help From Family, Patriots

With the 16th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation almost here, NESN will be showcasing inspiring stories of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patients and their battles against cancer.

Kristen Collins was diagnosed with breast cancer following the birth of her third child, but with the help of her family, Dana-Farber and her love of the New England Patriots, Collins was able to overcome the disease and witness the Patriots’ historic comeback in Super Bowl LI in person.

To hear Collins’ inspiring story, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.