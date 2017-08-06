Kurt Warner’s Kids Had No Idea Their Father Was A Two-Time NFL MVP

Kurt Warner had a brilliant 12-year career in the National Football League, and the former quarterback was recognized for his efforts over the weekend.

Warner officially was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Saturday. The honor certainly was deserving, as Warner put together a career filled with accolades including a Super Bowl championship and four Pro Bowl selections.

And while most football fans are familiar with Warner’s résumé, one piece of it was lost on his own children. In a hilarious appearance on NFL Network, Warner revealed that his two sons were stunned to find out that their father twice was named NFL MVP.

.@kurt13warner revisits the moment his kids found out he was a 2x NFL MVP… 😂😂😂 #PFHOF17 pic.twitter.com/1lKO8obFwT — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2017

Warner’s kids might have to bust out some old game footage to realize how good their dad really was.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images