Kyle Busch Signs No. 18 Flag Outside RV While Fan Sleeps At Bristol

Although Kyle Busch is far from the most popular driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, he certainly knows how to give back to fans that do support the No. 18 team.

Boos rained down upon Busch on Saturday after his sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway, but members of “Rowdy Nation” did their best to drown out the heckling with cheers. And on Sunday, one of those fans awoke to a thank-you present from the 2015 Cup champion.

Busch’s wife, Samantha, posted a video Sunday morning that showed the Joe Gibbs Racing driver signing a fan’s No. 18 flag at Bristol while the fan who owned it presumably was asleep in their RV. The autograph likely will be worth a bit more than most, too, as Busch said he wrote, “Bristol Sweep 2017. Come on.”

These Rowdy fans are going to be pretty happy when they wake up 😀 pic.twitter.com/naL9VrXuzE — Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) August 20, 2017

Many NASCAR fans detest Busch’s “Rowdy” reputation and frequently direct vitriol his way, though some recently took things too far. Spectators at Kalamazoo Speedway on Aug. 9 reportedly surrounded his trailer and threatened him while he was inside with Samantha and their 2-year-old son.

That disdain was again on display Saturday, however, as Busch celebrated the second three-series sweep of his career, winning the Cup, Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series races in the same weekend. His first sweep also came at Bristol in 2010, making him the only driver to accomplish the feat twice at the same venue, prompting Kyle Larson to dub Busch “the most all around talented driver I will ever witness in my lifetime.”