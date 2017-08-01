Kyle Larson Says ‘Bar Is Set Higher’ When Cup Regulars Run In Xfinity

Although Kyle Larson has established himself as one of the fastest drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver says he wouldn’t even have been ready to make the jump to the sport’s premier series had he not competed against Cup regulars in the Xfinity Series.

Larson tweeted Tuesday that, while he isn’t opposed to limiting how often Cup drivers can run in the sport’s lower divisions, he thinks their presence helps Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers better themselves.

NASCAR amended its participation guidelines Tuesday, reducing the maximum number of Xfinity races that experienced Cup drivers can compete in to seven and the number of truck races to five.

Allowing them to compete and learn off of us. I would not have been ready for Cup in 14 without getting beat by the 18/22 and others. — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) August 1, 2017

It’s important to note that Larson specifically named Kyle Busch as one of the drivers who he learned from while racing against, as Busch is the who most people use as justification for such restrictions. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver recently picked up his 89th victory in Xfinity, and said he plans to keep racing in the series until he reaches 100 wins.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images