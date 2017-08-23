Kyrie Irving Trade Reaction: Making Sense Of Celtics-Cavs Blockbuster

If for some reason you went to bed before about 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, well, you have some catching up to do.

The Boston Celtics shocked the NBA world by acquiring All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Cavaliers in a blockbuster trade that sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick to Cleveland.

This is the kind of deal that will have implications for both teams for years to come. So, what to make of the move? Are the Celtics now good enough to take down the Cavs or the Golden State Warriors? Did Cleveland become better or worse? How will Irving fit into this overhauled C’s roster?

NESN.com’s Darren Hartwell and Mike Cole tackled those questions and more in a Facebook live chat Wednesday morning. Check it out in the video player.

