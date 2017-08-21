Kyrie Irving Vs. LeBron James Is Recreated In Fine ‘Stan’ Parody Video

If Kyrie Irving and LeBron James aren’t talking much these days, words on paper might reignite their relationship.

That’s the premise of an incredible parody video YouTube user AOK released last week and has since gone viral. In it, Irving Irving explains his side of his reported trade request to James, with Eminem’s hit 2000 song “Stan” providing the musical backdrop. Watch it now (warning: it includes some explicit language).

Irving reportedly believes the Cleveland Cavaliers were interested in using him as bait to acquire Paul George earlier this summer, and James consented to the proposed deal.

The reported Irving-James feud has become the talk of the NBA, with players like Kevin Durant openly speculating how it might end.

But no one has imagined how it all has unfolded as well as AOK, who certainly must take a bow for this effor.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images