Kyrie Irving Will ‘End Up Getting Traded,’ Former Cavs GM David Griffin Says

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a tumultuous offseason, to say the least.

The three-time defending Eastern Conference champions have dealt with the exit of general manager David Griffin, constant rumors of LeBron James’ eventual exit in 2018 and Kyrie Irving’s trade request. And while Cavs owner Dan Gilbert might claim Irving will be with the team come November, Griffin, who appeared on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Monday, has a different idea.

“I think Kyrie is going to end up getting traded,” Griffin said. “I think what Ron was saying is really unfair to Kyrie. I don’t think this is youth and ignorance. This is a guy who handled the situation exactly how he was supposed to. He went to Dan Gilbert privately, told him he thought he would be happier somewhere else. That’s the worst thing this guy could have done is pretend to be all in and sink the ship from within.

“Most guys don’t have the courage to do what he did. That’s not youth and ignorance. That’s a little bit more courage than people give him credit for.”

Irving reportedly is unhappy being in James’ shadow and would prefer to play for a team where he can be the focal point of the offense. The 25-year-old star apparently would like to take his talents to the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs or Minnesota Timberwolves, among others teams.

And while some people might think Irving is insane for wanting to be traded from the Cavs, Griffin believes the four-time NBA All-Star is doing what’s in his best interest.

“This is a guy who recruited LeBron, (Gordon) Hayward and a host of other free agents, and all of a sudden LeBron came back, so he was sold a totally different situation than he’s actually in, and he worked very well in, he won a championship in, and I see this as him looking for a fit for himself to take the next step in his career.”

A trade for Irving, however, might be easier said than done, as the Cavs reportedly are demanding a huge package in return for the electric guard.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images