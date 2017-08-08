LeBron James’ Latest Cryptic Tweet Likely Is Directed At Kyrie Irving

The king of subtweets is at it again.

LeBron James has been known to use Twitter to call out his teammates — just ask Kevin Love, who was the subject of James’ much-ballyhooed “FIT-OUT” tweet in 2015. Late Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers star appeared to have a new target in his sights.

Never let another ride your wave 🌊!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 8, 2017

Now, this isn’t quite on the “FIT-OUT” level of subtweets. James could have just been listening to Drake’s “Portland” and decided to tweet out the lyrics from the chorus. But it seems clear who this message is for: Cavs guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving apparently wants out of Cleveland to escape James’ shadow, a development that initially “blindsided” the King, according to reports. Yet James sings a different tune here. He’s not letting anyone (aka Irving) “ride his wave,” and if Irving doesn’t want to join him on a quest for another championship, fine: He’ll just do it with the players who have bought into the Cavs’ mission.

Again, that’s all just speculation, but this wouldn’t be the first veiled message LeBron has directed at Kyrie this offseason. We’d suggest the two just call each other and hash out their differences — but this social media banter is far more entertaining.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images