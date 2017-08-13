LeBron James Takes Jab At Donald Trump After Violence In Charlottesville

LeBron James always has been comfortable giving his opinion on the issues plaguing the United States of America, and Saturday was no different.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the white nationalist rally that took place in Charlottesville, Va., and to voice his sadness in regard to the violence that ensued during it. James also used President Donald Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” to take a direct jab at the commander-in-chief.

It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017

Our youth deserves better!! Flat out — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017

James is one of a host of NBA players who spoke out Saturday after the white nationalist rally turned violent, leaving one person dead and 19 others injured.

The star forward was a vocal supporter of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, and he has been outspoken on issues of violence and racism in America.

