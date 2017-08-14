Leonard Fournette Injury: Jaguars ‘Being Careful’ With Rookie’s Foot Ailment

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette played well and scored a touchdown in his first preseason game against the New England Patriots last Thursday.

However, Fournette is dealing with a foot injury and missed Sunday’s practice. The Jaguars, understandably, are being cautious.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says RB Leonard Fournette has a foot injury and they're "being careful with him." — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 13, 2017

Fournette, despite playing a very physical style in college at LSU, missed just five games over three seasons with the Tigers.

But the Jaguars are smart to be careful here. Fournette has a chance to be the AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year for a Jacksonville team hoping to take a step forward and be competitive in a weak AFC South division.

It doesn’t sound like the injury is serious, at least for now, so there’s no need to shy away from selecting him in your upcoming fantasy football league draft.

