Let’s Look At Gordon Hayward In A Celtics Uniform In ‘NBA 2K18’ Because It’s August

If you’re a Boston Celtics fan clamoring for your first look at Gordon Hayward in green, a video game will have to do.

NBA 2K18 recently released a screen shot of the new Celtics swingman in his brand-new C’s uniform to promote the upcoming season’s game.

And since it’s early August and there’s not a whole lot else going on, here’s what virtual Hayward looks like in a virtual Celtics jersey.

Looks an awful lot like if you took virtual Hayward from the Jazz and put him in a Celtics uniform, but we digress.

That 88 rating ain’t so bad, though. For a little perspective, the player with the highest ratings of all the ratings released so far is Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant who checked in at 96.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images