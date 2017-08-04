Boston Celtics

Let’s Look At Gordon Hayward In A Celtics Uniform In ‘NBA 2K18’ Because It’s August

by on Fri, Aug 4, 2017 at 9:15AM
If you’re a Boston Celtics fan clamoring for your first look at Gordon Hayward in green, a video game will have to do.

NBA 2K18 recently released a screen shot of the new Celtics swingman in his brand-new C’s uniform to promote the upcoming season’s game.

And since it’s early August and there’s not a whole lot else going on, here’s what virtual Hayward looks like in a virtual Celtics jersey.

Looks an awful lot like if you took virtual Hayward from the Jazz and put him in a Celtics uniform, but we digress.

That 88 rating ain’t so bad, though. For a little perspective, the player with the highest ratings of all the ratings released so far is Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant who checked in at 96.

