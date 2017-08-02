Liverpool Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch Audi Cup Soccer Online

Can Liverpool emerge as Audi Cup champion unscathed?

The Reds will try to do so Wednesday when they take on Atletico Madrid in Munich, Germany, at Allianz Arena in the Audi Cup final. Winning the prestigious preseason tournament would give the Reds a little momentum as they prepare for their Aug. 12 Premier League opener against Watford.

Daniel Sturridge injured his thigh Tuesday during the semifinal win over Bayern Munich. He won’t play against Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to make a host of changes to his starting lineup to give playing time to as many players as possible ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Univision Deportes will broadcast Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game live online.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com