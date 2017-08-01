Liverpool Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch Audi Cup Soccer Online

Liverpool’s preseason preparations will kick into overdrive Tuesday in Munich, Germany.

The Reds will take on Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in the opening game of the Audi Cup. The English- and German-soccer giants will use the contest to gauge where they stand less than two weeks before the start of their respective seasons.

The Audi Cup The tournament is Bayern Munich’s annual preseason extravaganza in which four teams compete. The Liverpool-Bayern Munich winner will take on either Atletico Madrid or Napoli on Wednesday in the Audi Cup final.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com