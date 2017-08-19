Liverpool Vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online

Liverpool had best not allow Crystal Palace to make history at its expense.

The Reds will host the Eagles on Saturday at Anfield in their 2017-18 Premier League home opener. Having won its last three Premier League games at Anfield, Crystal Palace can become the first team since 1935 to win four consecutive top-flight games at Liverpool’s stadium.

However, Liverpool has won its last four home openers and is undoubtedly keen to put things right, following last weekend’s season-opening draw against Watford.

The Reds will be without Philippe Coutinho, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana due to injuries. Crystal Palace’s Wilfred Zaha also will miss the game due to injury.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace online.

When: Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com