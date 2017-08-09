Lonzo Ball’s Stoic Nature Gets Mocked By World’s Best Basketball Impersonator

Brandon Armstrong has done a host of hilarious NBA impersonations in recent years. But his latest one just might take the cake.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball has been known to be the exact opposite of his loud-mouthed father, LaVar Ball. Lonzo Ball is calm, cool and collected both on and off the court, and if you ask some people, he’s a little boring. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft rarely speaks out or shows a lot of emotion, even when he fulfilled his dream of becoming an NBA player.

And so, Armstrong, who is known as the basketball impersonator, delivered the perfect Lonzo Ball parody video, as only he could.

Check it out.

Bravo, Brandon.

Lonzo Ball might need to show a little more emotion if he is to lead the Lakers back to the “Showtime” era.

