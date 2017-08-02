‘Madden 18’ Ratings: Brandin Cooks Among Patriots With Debatable Grades

Ahead of its release on Aug. 25, the player ratings for “Madden NFL 18” have dropped. And, per usual, some of the ratings are going to make fans upset.

We already know that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the game’s cover athlete, is the highest rated QB in the game. But until now, we didn’t know how EA Sports views the rest of the players in the NFL, including those on the Patriots.

Here are the top-10 highest-rated players on both sides of the ball for the Pats, plus some other notable players who might dispute their overall ratings:

Offense

Tom Brady, QB — 99 overall

Rob Gronkowski, TE — 98 overall

Julian Edelman, WR — 89 overall

Marcus Cannon, RT — 88 overall

Nate Solder, LT — 87 overall

Brandin Cooks, WR — 86 overall

Shaq Mason, RG — 85 overall

James Develin, FB — 84 overall

Chris Hogan, WR — 83 overall

Dion Lewis, HB — 82 overall

Defense

Malcolm Butler, CB — 92 overall

Devin McCourty, FS — 92 overall

Dont’a Hightower, MLB — 89 overall

Alan Branch, DT — 83 overall

Stephon Gilmore, CB — 83 overall

Trey Flowers, RE — 82 overall

David Harris, MLB — 81 overall

Malcom Brown, DT — 78 overall

Patrick Chung, SS — 77 overall

Kony Ealy, LE — 77 overall

(Note: Due to his recent retirement, Rob Ninkovich — 78 overall — was omitted from this list.)

Others

James White, HB — 81 overall

Dwayne Allen, TE — 80 overall

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB — 77 overall

Mike Gillislee, RB — 77 overall

Stephen Gostkowski, K — 76 overall

Malcolm Mitchell, WR — 76 overall

Duron Harmon, SS — 77 overall

Eric Rowe, CB — 76 overall

Lawrence Guy, RE — 75 overall

Elandon Roberts, LOLB — 75 overall

Matthew Slater, WR/ST — 69 overall

There are a few takeaways here.

On offense, it’s rather surprising that the immensely talented Brandin Cooks is ranked lower than Julian Edelman. Marcus Cannon being the highest-rated offensive lineman also is worth noting, given the amount of criticism he received before his breakout 2016 campaign. Lastly, Jimmy Garoppolo’s rating is glaringly low, regardless of how much experience he’s had in the league.

As far as defensive is concerned, David Harris’ rating is worth noting, considering his signing with the Patriots really flew under the radar. It’s also surprising just how many Patriots defenders failed to crack the 80’s, as the unit generally is regarded as quite talented. But the true stunner here is Stephon Gilmore’s relatively low rating, especially when compared to that of Malcolm Butler’s.

“Madden” ratings might seem inconsequential to some, as most people assume it only affects the gamers. But as Odell Beckham Jr. showed, some players — for whatever reason — take these ratings quite seriously.

