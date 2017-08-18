Major NASCAR Sponsor Asks Fans Who Agree With Donald Trump To Shop Elsewhere

Marcus Lemonis invites customers to take their RV and outdoor needs elsewhere.

Close followers of NASCAR know Lemonis, CEO of Camping World, is a major player in the sport. His brand is the title sponsor of the truck racing series, while its subsidiary Overton’s has sponsored multiple races and cars this season. With that in mind, NASCAR chairman Brian France — a vocal Donald Trump supporter — might want to watch his words.

Amid the flood of CEOs rushing to distance themselves from Trump after the U.S. president’s wishy-washy denunciation of white supremacy last weekend, Lemonis issued some of the harshest remarks yet. In an appearance Wednesday on CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” Lemonis invited people who supported Trump’s comments to shop elsewhere.

“There’s no doubt that there is probably not many consumers in this country today that are in favor of what has been said in the last couple days — and if they are, frankly, don’t shop at my business,” Lemonis said, per CNBC.com.

He added that he was “horrified” by the things recently said and done by the White House.

Lemonis hasn’t been shy about criticizing Trump and France for their political views in the past, either. He ripped France for endorsing Trump at a rally during last year’s presidential election, and forced NASCAR to move its postseason truck series banquet from Trump National Doral Miami resort in 2015 after he threatened not to attend.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images