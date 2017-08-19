Man United Vs. Swansea City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online

Swansea City is dreading the prospect of being slaughtered by Manchester United in its own coop.

The Swans and Red Devils will meet Saturday in a Week 2 Premier League game. The teams’ confidence levels are polar opposites, as Manchester United comes off a resounding season-opening win over West Ham, while Swansea City eked out a goal-less draw against Southampton.

Swansea City just sold creator-in-chief Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton, and striker Fernando Llorente is injured, so the prospect of the home team scoring appears bleak.

Manchester United has no fresh injury concerns.

Here’s how you can watch Swansea City vs. Manchester United online.

When: Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports