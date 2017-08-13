Manchester United Vs. West Ham Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online

Manchester United and West Ham both are dreaming of bigger and better things in 2017-18, but only one will start the season on sound footing.

The teams will meet Sunday at Old Trafford in their opening game of the Premier League season. Manchester United and West Ham finished sixth and 11th, respectively, in last season’s standings, and fans are demanding improvement this term.

West Ham has struggled in previous Premier League openers, losing a league-high 10 in the competition’s 25-year history. Manchester United has won nine, drawn three and lost only one of the 13 opening-weekend games it has played at home. On paper, the advantage lies with Manchester United.

