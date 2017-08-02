Marshawn Lynch Mocks Tom Brady’s Missing Jersey In New Macklemore Video

Most people look pretty weak when mocking Tom Brady. But Marshawn Lynch isn’t most people.

The often-hilarious Oakland Raiders running back makes a cameo in the new video for Macklemore’s “Marmalade,” and he uses the brief time to poke fun at Brady’s infamously stolen Super Bowl LI jersey. Essentially, a group of kids — including young versions of Macklemore and Lil yachty — steal Brady’s jersey to gain entrance to Lynch’s pool party.

The theft, though, is all part of “Beast Mode’s” plan. (Warning: some of the language in the video below is NSFW):

Say what you want about Macklemore’s brand of rap (the “Toy Story 3” line was especially lame), but the video actually isn’t that bad.

And, to be perfectly honest, there are probably few things in this world more interesting than a Marshawn Lynch pool party.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images